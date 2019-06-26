|
|
|
Whiteside Harvey (Of Pilling)
Passed away on 18th June 2019, aged 79 years.
A much loved Brother, Uncle
and Great Uncle.
Harvey will be sadly missed.
Funeral service and burial to be held at St John's Church Pilling on Wednesday 3rd July at 11.00am. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to St John's Church and Cancer Research.
C/o and all enquiries contact Moons Funeral Service,
Sandy Lane, Preesall, FY6 0NU.
Tel 01253 810492.
Published in Garstang Courier on June 26, 2019
Read More