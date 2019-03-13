|
MARTIN Gwen Louise, Charlotte and family would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kind expressions of sympathy and support during this sad time. Grateful thanks for the generous donations received which will benefit Rosemere Cancer Foundation. Heartfelt thanks to all who attended the funeral service, to Rev. Mike Barton for his kind and thoughtful ministrations and to
St. Wilfrids Club for their warm hospitality. Finally a special thanks to Nick and his team at William Houghton Funeral Directors for their caring and professional arrangements.
Published in Garstang Courier on Mar. 13, 2019
