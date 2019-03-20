|
|
|
WALLEY Gerald David Died peacefully at Bushell House on Monday 18 March, 2019,
aged 90. Formerly employed
at BAE Warton.
Father of Christopher, Keith and Graham. Grandfather to John, Mark, Sarah, Anna, Alexander, Samuel, Abigail and Joshua.
Great-grandfather to
Simeon, Joseph, Thomas,
Ruben and Phoebe.
Funeral Service at St Lawrence Parish Church, Longridge on Friday 29th March at 1pm,
prior to committal at
Preston Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if wished may be
made for 'St Lawrence with
St Paul Longridge PCC' or
'PCC of Goosnargh', c/o
William Houghton's Funeral Directors, Chapel Hill,
Longridge, Preston PR3 3JY.
Published in Garstang Courier on Mar. 20, 2019
