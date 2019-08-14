Home

A J Wainman Funeral Directors
29 & 12 Main Street
Lancaster, Lancashire LA2 0EF
01524 791347
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
11:00
St Luke's Church
Winmarleigh
George Lawrenson Notice
Lawrenson On 11th August 2019, peacefully in Oakfield Nursing Home, Forton.
GEORGE 'DENNIS'
Aged 87 years.
of Garstang, and formerly Winmarleigh.
The dearly loved husband of Dorothy, loving father of Mary, John and Elaine (Deceased), father-in-law of Andy and Louise, grandfather of Catherine and Ben and also a fond brother,
brother-in-law and uncle.
Funeral service and interment will take place at St Luke's Church, Winmarleigh on Thursday 22nd August 2019 at 11.00am
Family flowers only please, donations if desired in memory of Dennis may be given to
St Luke's Winmarleigh.
c/o and all enquiries to
A.J. Wainman
Funeral Director
Cockerham
LA2 0EF
Tel - 01524 791347.
Published in Garstang Courier on Aug. 14, 2019
