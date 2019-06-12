Home

TOWNLEY Geoff Aged 81 years
Passed away on 31st May 2019
at R.L.I.
Loving Dad to Ray, Sandra and Tricia, cherished Grandad, Great-Grandad and a friend to many.
Funeral service to be held at Carleton Crematorium on Friday 28th June at 11am.
No flowers. Donations to Kirkwood Hospice, Huddersfield via the Funeral Director.
Robert & Kathryn Caunce, Ascension Funerals,
5-6 Pringle Court,
Thomas's Weind, Garstang,
PR3 1LN. Tel: 01995 605548
Published in Garstang Courier on June 12, 2019
