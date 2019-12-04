|
|
|
CLARKE FREDERICK
(FRED) Peacefully on 23rd November 2019,
aged 90 years. Beloved husband of the late Peggy and the dearly loved father of Andrew, Simon and David. Loving father-in-law to Helen and Nuria and a much treasured granddad.
Fred will be sadly missed by all his loving family and friends.
Funeral service will take place
on Tuesday 10th December in Overdale Crematorium,
East Chapel at 1.15pm.
Family flowers only, by request donations in memory of
Fred accepted to
The Alzheimer's Society
(cheques made payable to
the charity) c/o the family.
All enquiries to
Hardman McManus
Funeral Service,
687 Bury Road, Breightmet,
Bolton, BL2 6HP Tel 526464
Published in Garstang Courier on Dec. 4, 2019