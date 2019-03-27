Resources More Obituaries for Frank White Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Frank White

Notice WHITE Frank Marilyn, Susan, David and Lesley would like to thank all relatives, friends, neighbours and all who attended the funeral service, for their kind expressions of sympathy and support during this sad time.

Thanks to Vicky and staff at Belmont Care Home for their care of Dad over the last six months. Also, special mention to Debbie and Mike from Park House for their help while Dad was

a resident there.

Thanks to Rev Mike Barton for

his kind ministrations and to

Sean and his team at William Houghton Funeral Directors for their caring and dignified

funeral arrangements.

Finally, a grateful thank you for donations received in aid of Help for Heroes, in memory of Dad. Published in Garstang Courier on Mar. 27, 2019