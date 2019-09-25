|
HALL Francis Jean and family would like to
thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind thoughts and cards of condolence.
Thank you to all who attended the Funeral Mass and for all the generous donations received.
Special thanks to all the staff of the C.C.U at Royal Preston Hospital for the care shown not only to Dad but to the whole family, to Fr. John Gray for his personal support and ministrations and to
Nick Houghton for his help and funeral arrangements.
Published in Garstang Courier on Sept. 25, 2019