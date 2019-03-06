Resources More Obituaries for Frances Woodhouse Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Frances Woodhouse

Notice Woodhouse Frances Mary The family of the late Mary would like to express their heartfelt thanks and gratitude to all those who attended and contributed to her funeral at Dolphinholme Chapel and for the generous donations made to

Farm Crisis and Dolphinholme

and Scorton Chapels.

The family would also like to express their thanks to friends and neighbours for the cards received and all the kind support during and continuing through this sad time. Special thanks also to Moons Funeral Directors for their caring and dignified funeral arrangements. Published in Garstang Courier on Mar. 6, 2019