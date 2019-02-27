Home

Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
11:30
St. Thomas Church
Garstang
Coggin Evelyn Passed away peacefully in
St Alban's Nursing Home on
13th February 2019 aged 86 years.
The dearly loved wife to Thomas,
a much loved mum to
John, Paul and Ian.
Evelyn will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at
St. Thomas Church, Garstang on Thursday 28th February at 11.30am, followed by burial.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu to North West Air Ambulance.
C/o and all enquiries contact Moons Funeral Service,
Sandy Lane Preesall, FY6 0NU.
Tel 01253 810492.
Published in Garstang Courier on Feb. 27, 2019
