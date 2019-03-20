|
PARKINSON Eveline Geoffrey and family sincerely thank all family, friends and neighbours for their words of comfort and support, cards of condolence and the generous donations received for
St John's Hospice.
Special thanks to Pastor John Irwin for his thoughtful ministrations, Ian Sanderson for constructing the coffin, Inglewhite Church Hall for their hospitality, the excellent buffet provided by the Lunchbox and to Nick and the team at William Houghton Funeral Directors for their sensitive and professional arrangements.
We would also like to thank the people who gave support and help during Eveline's illness.
Published in Garstang Courier on Mar. 20, 2019
