DUNKELD On 2nd March 2019, peacefully at his home in Forton
Eric
(Charlie)
Aged 71 years.
The dearly loved husband of Anne, loving father of Julie, Teresa and Michael, also a father in law, grandad, great grandad and brother.
R.I.P.
Funeral service and interment will take place at S.S. Thomas and Elizabeth R.C. Church, Thurnham on Thursday 14th March 2019 at 11:00am.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired in memory of Eric may be given to Arthritis Research UK c/o and all enquiries to A J Wainman, Funeral Director, Cockerham, LA2 0EF.
Tel. 01524 791347
Published in Garstang Courier on Mar. 13, 2019
