WATSON (née Addison)
Ena Peacefully at Royal Preston Hospital on 4th June,
aged 75 years.
Beloved wife of Raymond,
dearly loved mum of David,
John, Angela and Sharon and also a dear mother in law and nana.
The funeral service and interment
will take place at Longridge
Parish Church of St. Lawrence
on Monday 24th June at 1pm.
Family flowers only please
but donations if desired to
'St. Lawrence with St. Paul's Longridge PCC'.
William Houghton Funeral Directors, Chapel Hill, Longridge. Tel: 01772 782291
Published in Garstang Courier on June 12, 2019
