MOSS Ellen
(Helen) After a short illness at Royal Preston Hospital, aged 93 years.
Beloved wife of the late James, much loved mother of Charlotte and Jonathan and also a dear mother in law and grandma.
'Sadly missed by us all.'
The funeral service and interment will take place at Knowle Green Congregational Church
on Wednesday 27th November
at 11:30am.
No flowers please by request
but donations, if desired,
to 'The Cats Protection' c/o
the funeral director.
William Houghton Funeral Directors, Chapel Hill, Longridge. Tel: 01772 782291
Published in Garstang Courier on Nov. 20, 2019