Hodgkiss Elizabeth
(Retired Methodist Minister) On behalf of the family of the late Rev Elizabeth Hodgkiss sincere thanks is expressed to all friends and congregation who attended Elizabeth's funeral and for the generous donations received.
Heartfelt thanks to
Rev Karen Le Mouton and other clergy from the Methodist Church for leading her funeral service and finally to William Houghton Funeral Directors for their kind administrations and dignified arrangements.
Published in Garstang Courier on Nov. 20, 2019