Home

POWERED BY

Services
William Houghton Funeral Director (Longridge)
Chapel Hill
Preston, Lancashire PR3 3JY
01772 782291
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Hodgkiss
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Hodgkiss

Notice

Elizabeth Hodgkiss Notice
Hodgkiss Elizabeth
(Retired Methodist Minister) On behalf of the family of the late Rev Elizabeth Hodgkiss sincere thanks is expressed to all friends and congregation who attended Elizabeth's funeral and for the generous donations received.
Heartfelt thanks to
Rev Karen Le Mouton and other clergy from the Methodist Church for leading her funeral service and finally to William Houghton Funeral Directors for their kind administrations and dignified arrangements.
Published in Garstang Courier on Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -