Home

POWERED BY

Services
William Houghton Funeral Director (Longridge)
Chapel Hill
Preston, Lancashire PR3 3JY
01772 782291
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
11:30
Christ Church
Berry Lane
Longridge
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Hodgkiss
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Hodgkiss

Notice Condolences

Elizabeth Hodgkiss Notice
HODGKISS Elizabeth
(Retired Methodist Minister) Peacefully in Hospital on
24th October, aged 83 years.

The funeral service will take place at Christ Church, Berry Lane, Longridge on
Friday 15th November at 11:30am, prior to committal at
Preston Crematorium.
Family flowers only please but donations if desired to
'Lancashire District Methodist Church (World Church Fund)'.

William Houghton Funeral Directors, Chapel Hill, Longridge. Tel: 01772 782291
Published in Garstang Courier on Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -