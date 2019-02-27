Home

William Houghton Funeral Director (Longridge)
Chapel Hill
Preston, Lancashire PR3 3JY
01772 782291
Memorial service
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
11:00
St Bartholomew's Church
Chipping
Elizabeth Heane Notice
HEANE (nee Owen)
Elizabeth 'Margaret' Died peacefully in
Royal Preston Hospital
on Tuesday 19th February,
aged 86 years.
Beloved wife of Bill (Deceased), loving mother of Jan and David and much loved granny
to Henry, George, William,
Lizzie and Mike.
A private family cremation will take place at 10.00am, prior to a memorial service at
St Bartholomew's Church, Chipping on Tuesday 12th March
at 11.00am.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
Guide Dogs c/o
the funeral director.
William Houghton
Funeral Directors, Chapel Hill Longridge Tel 01772 782291
Published in Garstang Courier on Feb. 27, 2019
