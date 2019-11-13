Home

W & N Houghton Funerals Ltd
Chapel Hill, Longridge
Preston, Lancashire PR3 3JY
(177) 278-2291
Elaine Doolan Notice
DOOLAN (Nee Roskell)
Elaine Died suddenly but peacefully
in RPH on 31st October,
aged 50 years.
Beloved wife of the late John
and a loving daughter,
sister and friend.
Funeral service at
St. Lawrence's, Longridge on Tuesday 19th November at 11.15am, prior to committal
at Preston Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
' St. Catherine's Hospice' or the 'Multiple Sclerosis Society'.
William Houghton
Funeral Directors,
Chapel Hill, Longridge.
Tel 01772 782291
Published in Garstang Courier on Nov. 13, 2019
