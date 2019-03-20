|
|
|
AIREY Edna Peacefully at her
home with her family, on
Thursday 14th March 2019,
aged 89 years.
Very dearly loved wife of Brian, loving mother of Maurice, Rene and Alan (deceased), mother in law of Hazel, Dave and June, loving nana of Tracey, Michael, Claire, Mark, Neil, James and Rebecca and also great nana of Lydia, Liam, Emma, Hannah, Olivia and Jack.
'So dearly loved by us all.'
The funeral service and
interment will take place at Longridge Parish Church
of St. Lawrence on
Monday 25th March at 11am.
Family flowers only please
but donations, if desired, to
either 'Alzheimer's Society'
or 'Dementia U.K'.
William Houghton Funeral Directors, Chapel Hill,
Longridge. Tel: 01772 782291
Published in Garstang Courier on Mar. 20, 2019
