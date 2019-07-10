Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moons Funeral Service
Sandy Lane
Poulton-le-Fylde, Lancashire FY6 0NU
01253 810 492
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
11:00
St John's Church
Pilling
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Surtees
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Surtees

Notice Condolences

Dorothy Surtees Notice
Surtees Dorothy Margaret Passed away peacefully on Friday 5th July 2019, aged 91 years.
A loving wife to the late John,
a much loved mother to her sons and devoted grandma.
Funeral service and burial to be held at St John's Church, Pilling on Thursday 18th July at 11.00am. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Brian House. Children's Hospice.
C/o and all enquiries contact Moons Funeral Service,
Sandy Lane, Preesall, FY6 0NU.
Tel 01253 810492.
Published in Garstang Courier on July 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.