|
|
|
Surtees Dorothy Margaret Passed away peacefully on Friday 5th July 2019, aged 91 years.
A loving wife to the late John,
a much loved mother to her sons and devoted grandma.
Funeral service and burial to be held at St John's Church, Pilling on Thursday 18th July at 11.00am. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Brian House. Children's Hospice.
C/o and all enquiries contact Moons Funeral Service,
Sandy Lane, Preesall, FY6 0NU.
Tel 01253 810492.
Published in Garstang Courier on July 10, 2019