HUGHES Dorothy Passed away peacefully
after a long illness
Aged 88 years
Much loved wife of the late Arthur
Mum of Brian, Janet and David
Mother in law of
Denise and Joanne
Dear grandma of
Cindy, Gordon,
Gareth, Peter and Tim
Great grandma of
Laylah, Meredith and Skylar.
Loving sister of Leslie.
Funeral service will take place at Preston Crematorium on Wednesday 18th September 2019 at 12:15pm.
Family flowers only by request please but the family are
gratefully receiving donations for Cancer Research.
Further enquiries to:
Dimonds Co-op Funeralcare
2 Bridge Street, Garstang,
Preston, PR31YB
Tel: 01995 602316
Published in Garstang Courier on Sept. 11, 2019