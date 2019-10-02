Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Brighouse
44 Huddersfield Road
Brighouse, West Yorkshire HD6 3RA
01484 713512
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
13:30
Park Wood Crematorium
Elland
Dorothy Fairburn Notice
FAIRBURN Dorothy Constance On 22nd September,
peacefully at Catterall House
Care Home, Dorothy
aged 79 years, formerly for
4 The Croft, Wyre Vale Park.
Funeral service and
committal will be held at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Thursday 10th October
at 1.30pm. Family flowers only
by request, donations may be
made in lieu, if so desired, to
Catterall House Care Home, for which a plate will be available.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Brighouse. Tel: 01484 713512
Published in Garstang Courier on Oct. 2, 2019
