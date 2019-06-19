|
Ashcroft Dorothy Formerly of Egerton, Bolton.
Passed away peacefully surrounded by family, following a courageous fight, on
11th June 2019.
Aged 71 years.
Dearly loved wife of Arthur,
much loved mum and best friend of Nicola and step mum to
Vicky and Elaine,
loving sister of Barbara
and proud grandma of
Penny and Holly.
Funeral service will take place at St. Peter's Church, Scorton on Friday 21st June at 2.00pm followed by committal at Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium.
Family flowers only but the family are gratefully receiving donations for St. John's Hospice, Lancaster.
http://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/dorothyashcroft1947
Further enquiries please to Dimonds Funeral Care,
2 Bridge Street, Garstang, Preston, PR3 1YB.
Tel: 01995 602316
Published in Garstang Courier on June 19, 2019
