RICHMOND David
(Dave) Liz would like to thank everyone for their cards and messages of condolence received,
and for all the donations in memory of Dave
for Croston House Cancer Care
and St John's Hospice.
In particular Andrew Dudgean
for his wonderful
message and service.
Special thanks to
Caroline, Barry and family,
and Christine and Harry.
Thanks are also extended to all
the friends who are still supporting Liz through this terribly sad time.
Thank you to Dimonds Funeralcare
for their care, support, professional and dignified
funeral arrangements.
Published in Garstang Courier on July 24, 2019
