RICHMOND David
(Dave) 15th June 2019,
Aged 67 years.
Loving husband and
the light in the life of Liz,
Engineer, MG enthusiast, Gentleman and a man true
unto himself, Kind, funny and a hilarious magician.
Loving brother of Geoff,
Ann and the late John.
Close dear friend of Barry, Caroline, Christine and Harry.
A much loved uncle,
Adored and treasured by Kim, Callum and Charlotte.
A good friend to many who will be sadly missed by all who knew him.
Funeral service will take place at Preston Crematorium on Wednesday 3rd July at 12:15pm
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, can be made in memory of David for
Croston House Cancer Care and
St Johns Hospice.
All enquiries to
Dimonds Funeralcare
2 Bridge Street, Garstang
Preston, PR31YB
Tel; 01995 602316
Published in Garstang Courier on June 26, 2019
