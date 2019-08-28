|
|
|
ELDER Fr. David Joseph
Of your charity pray for
the repose of the soul of David,
who died fortified by rites of the Holy Mother Church on
Tuesday 20th August in the
51st year of his priesthood.
A dearly loved priest, brother, brother in law, uncle and friend.
'God is love and anyone
who lives in love lives in God
and God lives in them.'
Fr. David will be received in to
SS. Mary & Michael's Church, Garstang on Thursday 5th September at 7.00pm, prior to Requiem Mass on Friday
6th September at 11.30am.
William Houghton Funeral Directors, Chapel Hill, Longridge. Tel 01772 782291
Published in Garstang Courier on Aug. 28, 2019