|
|
|
Collins Cynthia
(Nee Winder) Passed away on Wednesday
26th June 2019, aged 87 years.
A loving wife to the late Alec,
a much-loved mum to Andrew
and Christine, a mother in law
to Peter and a loving grandma
to Keira and Adrian.
Cynthia will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at
St James Shireshead Church on
Friday 5th July at 11.30am followed
by burial at St Paul's Churchyard.
Donations in lieu to the
British Heart Foundation.
C/o and all enquiries contact
Moons Funeral Service,
Sandy Lane Preesall, FY6 0NU
Tel 01253 810492.
Published in Garstang Courier on July 3, 2019