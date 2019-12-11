|
|
|
THOMPSON Christine Margaret
(Margaret) Of Pointer House Farm
Suddenly at home on
Sunday 1st December,
aged 77 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Bill, mother of John, Anne, Christine and William, mother in law of Phillip, Brian and Caroline and
also a very dear grandma.
The funeral service and
interment will take place at
St. Peter's Church, Inskip on Tuesday 17th December at 1:30pm.
Family flowers only please but donations if desired to either 'Alzheimer's Society' or
'Cancer Research U.K'
William Houghton Funeral Directors, Chapel Hill, Longridge. Tel: 01772 782291
Published in Garstang Courier on Dec. 11, 2019