Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Christine Thompson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christine Thompson

Notice Condolences

Christine Thompson Notice
THOMPSON Christine Margaret
(Margaret) Of Pointer House Farm
Suddenly at home on
Sunday 1st December,
aged 77 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Bill, mother of John, Anne, Christine and William, mother in law of Phillip, Brian and Caroline and
also a very dear grandma.
The funeral service and
interment will take place at
St. Peter's Church, Inskip on Tuesday 17th December at 1:30pm.
Family flowers only please but donations if desired to either 'Alzheimer's Society' or
'Cancer Research U.K'
William Houghton Funeral Directors, Chapel Hill, Longridge. Tel: 01772 782291
Published in Garstang Courier on Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -