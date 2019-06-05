|
|
|
Dobie On 24th May 2019, peacefully in
Hill Croft Nursing Home Gaigate.
Christine Mary
Aged 67 years, formerly of Forton.
Daughter of the late William and Hannah Dobie, dear sister of Anne and Tony (deceased), sister-in-law of Eric (deceased), also a loving auntie and great auntie.
R.I.P.
Funeral service and interment
will take place at S.S Thomas and Elizabeth R.C. Church, Thurnham on Wednesday 12th June 2019 at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired in memory
of Christine may be given
to Diabetes UK.
c/o All enquiries to A.J. Wainman
Funeral Directors, Cockerham
Lancaster LA2 0EF
Tel 01524 791347.
Published in Garstang Courier on June 5, 2019
