Martins The Funeral Directors (Longridge, Preston)
1 Stonebridge Parade, Preston Road
Preston, Lancashire PR3 3AP
01772 782121
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 4, 2019
09:30
St. Mary's Church
Chipping
Christina Kenyon Notice
KENYON Peacefully, on 24th June 2019,
in hospital,
CHRISTINA
Aged 77 years.
Loving wife of the late Arthur,
will be very sadly missed by
her children Julia, Nicola,
Michael and Marina and a
dear mother-in-law and nana.
Funeral Service at
St. Mary's Church, Chipping, on Thursday 4th July at 9.30 a.m. followed by Committal
at Preston Crematorium.
"You can wear a coloured frock and a flower in your hair".
Family flowers only please, donations if wished may
be sent for 'MIND' c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
1, Stonebridge Parade,
Preston Road, Longridge,
PRESTON. PR3 3AP.
Tel: 01772 - 782121.
Published in Garstang Courier on July 3, 2019
