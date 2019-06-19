|
Richardson Brian James Passed away suddenly on
10th June 2019 in Royal Preston Hospital surrounded by his loving family, aged 82 years.
Fortified by the rights of the
Holy Mother Church.
The dearly loved Husband to Susan, a much loved Dad to Fiona and Georgina, a dear Father in Law to Mat and Stephen,
a devoted Grandad to Thomas and Emily and a dear Brother and Brother in Law.
Requiem Mass to be held at Saint Mary and St. Michael's Catholic Church Garstang on Friday
21st June at 11.00 am, followed by burial in the Church yard. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to Autism Initiatives.
C/o and all enquiries to
Moons Funeral Service,
Sandy Lane, Preesall, FY6 0NU.
Tel 01253 810492.
Published in Garstang Courier on June 19, 2019
