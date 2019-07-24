|
|
|
JOHNSON Brian Henry
(Sandy) Peacefully at home
aged 86 years.
Much loved dad of Reg, Penny
and Jackie. Devoted granddad
and great granddad.
Funeral service will take place at
St Helens Churchtown on
Monday 29th July at 2pm
followed by committal
at Preston Crematorium.
Donations in memory of Brian
are gratefully received
by St John's Hospice.
Further enquiries please to
Dimonds Funeralcare,
2 Bridge Street, Garstang, Preston, PR3 1YB.
Tel:01995 602316
Published in Garstang Courier on July 24, 2019