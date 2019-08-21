Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
10:30
Lytham Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Brenda Manson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brenda Manson

Notice Condolences

Brenda Manson Notice
MANSON (Nee Bassett)
Brenda After a lengthy illness, at
The Oakfield Nursing Home
on 9th August 2019,
aged 83 years.
Widow of the late Gordon F Manson ADO MoD
Fire Prevention Service,
Mother to Dawn,
Grandmother to
Christopher and David
Great Grandmother to Skye.
Brenda will be greatly
missed by her family.
Particular thanks to Bushell House Residential Home (Goosnargh) and more recently the team at
The Oakfield Nursing Home for their unstinting support.
Funeral service will be held at Lytham Crematorium on Monday 2nd September 2019 at 10:30am.
Family flowers only please, Donations in memory of Brenda to benefit C-R-Y
Further enquiries to:
Dimonds funeral care
2 Bridge Street, Garstang
Preston, PR3 1YB
Tel:01995 602316
Published in Garstang Courier on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.