|
|
|
MANSON (Nee Bassett)
Brenda After a lengthy illness, at
The Oakfield Nursing Home
on 9th August 2019,
aged 83 years.
Widow of the late Gordon F Manson ADO MoD
Fire Prevention Service,
Mother to Dawn,
Grandmother to
Christopher and David
Great Grandmother to Skye.
Brenda will be greatly
missed by her family.
Particular thanks to Bushell House Residential Home (Goosnargh) and more recently the team at
The Oakfield Nursing Home for their unstinting support.
Funeral service will be held at Lytham Crematorium on Monday 2nd September 2019 at 10:30am.
Family flowers only please, Donations in memory of Brenda to benefit C-R-Y
Further enquiries to:
Dimonds funeral care
2 Bridge Street, Garstang
Preston, PR3 1YB
Tel:01995 602316
Published in Garstang Courier on Aug. 21, 2019