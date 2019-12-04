Home

Brenda Cornall

Notice

Brenda Cornall Notice
CORNALL Brenda Jackie, Brian and the family would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their sympathy, support, cards of condolence and generous donations received at this sad time. We would also like to extend a special thanks to the staff at belmont Care home for their care during Brenda's later years. Thank you to Rev. Bill Sloane for his thoughtful ministrations and to all who attended the funeral service. Finally, to Sean and the team at William Houghton Funeral Directors for their caring and dignified funeral arrangements.
Published in Garstang Courier on Dec. 4, 2019
