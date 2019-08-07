|
WALMSLEY Betty Aged 78
Passed away at home on
Saturday 27th July.
The much loved wife of the
late Eddie, cherished mum of Debbie ,David, Craig & Angela, special nana to Chris, Amber
& Deane & friend of many.
Funeral service to be held at
St Mary & St Michael's R/C
Church, Garstang on
Wednesday 14th August at
11.30am followed by cremation at Carleton Crematorium 1.15pm. Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Motor Neurone Society via the funeral director.
Robert & Kathryn Caunce, Ascension & Cliff Small Funerals, 5 & 6 Pringle Court, Garstang, PR3 1LN. Tel 01995 605548
Published in Garstang Courier on Aug. 7, 2019