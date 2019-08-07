Home

Ascension Funerals & Memorials inc Cliff Small Funeral Service (Garstang)
5 & 6 Pringle Court, Thomas's Weind
Preston, Lancashire PR3 1LN
01995 605548
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
11:30
St Mary & St Michael's R/C Church
Garstang
Betty Walmsley Notice
WALMSLEY Betty Aged 78
Passed away at home on
Saturday 27th July.
The much loved wife of the
late Eddie, cherished mum of Debbie ,David, Craig & Angela, special nana to Chris, Amber
& Deane & friend of many.
Funeral service to be held at
St Mary & St Michael's R/C
Church, Garstang on
Wednesday 14th August at
11.30am followed by cremation at Carleton Crematorium 1.15pm. Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Motor Neurone Society via the funeral director.
Robert & Kathryn Caunce, Ascension & Cliff Small Funerals, 5 & 6 Pringle Court, Garstang, PR3 1LN. Tel 01995 605548
Published in Garstang Courier on Aug. 7, 2019
