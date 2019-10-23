|
SEED (née Holden)
BETTY Peacefully at the
Manor House, Chatburn,
on Wednesday, 16th October 2019,
Betty aged 97 years.
Dearly loved wife
of the late Rowland,
much loved mother of
Bill and Barbara,
dear mother in law of Suzy
and Martin, loving Grandma
of Adam, the cherished
Great Grandma of Erin
and a loving friend to many,
who will be greatly missed.
'Forever in our hearts'
The funeral service will take place on Wednesday 30th October
at 12.00noon at
St Bartholomew's Church, Chipping, followed by committal
at Preston Crematorium.
Family flowers only, donations in memory of Betty will be accepted for the British Heart Foundation and Therapy Dogs Nationwide http://www.tdn.org.uk
William Houghton Funeral Directors, Chapel Hill, Longridge. Tel 01772 782291
Published in Garstang Courier on Oct. 23, 2019