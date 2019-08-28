|
REID Betty Eileen
(nee Jaycock) 1929 - 2019
It is with sadness that
Janet and Robert
announce the passing of their mother and mentor,
Betty on Saturday 17th August.
She was a real life force.
The funeral service is to take place at Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium
on 2nd September at 2:30pm followed by a memorial service at
Scorton Methodist Chapel
at 3:45pm.
Donations, if so desired, to benefit
Alzheimer's Research or
Scorton Wesleyan Chapel.
All further enquiries:
Dimonds Funeralcare
2 Bridge Street, Garstang
PR3 1YB, 01995 602316
Published in Garstang Courier on Aug. 28, 2019