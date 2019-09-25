|
|
|
YATES Peacefully on
12th September 2019
in Longridge Lodge,
Barbara
Aged 99 Years.
Mother of Elaine,
mother-in-law of Roger, grandmother and
great grandmother.
'At Rest'
Funeral Service at The Parish Church of St. Mary The Virgin, Goosnargh, on
Friday 4th October at 11.45 a.m. followed by Committal at
Preston Crematorium.
No flowers by request please, donations if wished may be sent for 'Goosnargh Church' c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
1, Stonebridge Parade,
Preston Road, Longridge,
PRESTON. PR3 3AP.
Tel: 01772 - 782121.
Published in Garstang Courier on Sept. 25, 2019