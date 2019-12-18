|
|
|
WEBSTER AUDREY Died peacefully in
St. Catherine's Hospice
on Friday 13th December,
aged 82 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Ben, loving mum of Phil,
dear mother in law of Gabby
and proud grandmother of Ben.
'Always In Our Thoughts & Hearts'
The funeral service will take place at Preston Crematorium on Monday 23rd December at 3.15pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
'St. Catherine's Hospice'.
William Houghton Funeral Directors, Chapel Hill,
Longridge. Tel 01772 782291
Published in Garstang Courier on Dec. 18, 2019