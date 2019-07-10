Home

POWERED BY

Services
L Tranter & Son (Newport)
130 HIgh Street
Newport, Shropshire TF10 7BH
01952 820292
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
10:30
Chester Crematorium
Blacon Avenue
Chester
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Audrey Sims
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Audrey Sims

Notice Condolences

Audrey Sims Notice
SIMS Audrey Ursula Formerly of Garstang, Lancashire, passed away peacefully at Sambrook House Residential Care Home on 3rd July 2019,
aged 86 years.
Devoted wife of Fred, loving mother to John and Alan,
mother-in-law to Lesley and Sue and a much loved grandmother and great grandmother.
Funeral service to be held at Chester Crematorium,
Blacon Avenue, Chester on
Wednesday 17th July at 10.40am.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired, to the Alzheimer's Society for which purpose a collection box will be provided at the crematorium.
All enquiries to
Evans & Tranter,
tel 01952 820292
Published in Garstang Courier on July 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.