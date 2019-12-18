|
|
|
HOBRO Anthony Ian and family would like to
thank everyone for the many
kind expressions of sympathy received following the
very sad loss of Anthony.
Grateful thanks to
Rev Mike Barton for his lovely service and to Nick and staff at William Houghton Funeral Directors for all their guidance
and dignified arrangements.
Finally, thank you to all who attended the service and who donated so generously to Dementia UK and
Macmillan Cancer Support
in Anthony's memory.
Published in Garstang Courier on Dec. 18, 2019