|
|
|
HOBRO Anthony
'Tony' Peacefully in Longridge Hall and Lodge on Sunday 24th November, aged 83 years.
The loving husband and best friend for 63 years of Brenda, much loved dad of Janet, Ian and Andrew, dear father in law of Charlie, Diane and Louise, grandad of Jessica, Oliver, Scott, Richard, Rachael and Emily and great grandad to Oscar and Frankie.
The funeral service will take place at Preston Crematorium on
Friday 6th December at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to 'Dementia UK' or to 'Macmillan Cancer Support'.
William Houghton Funeral Director, Chapel Hill, Longridge. Tel 01772 782291
Published in Garstang Courier on Nov. 27, 2019