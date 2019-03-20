|
|
|
HASLAM A Peter The family of
A. Peter Haslam
retired agricultural accountant,
are saddened to
announce his death
on March 12 th 2019.
He passed away very
peacefully at home.
Funeral service to be held at
Beetham Hall Crematorium on
Monday 25th March at 3.30pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired may be
made in memory of Peter to
Cystic Fibrosis Trust.
All enquiries to
Dimonds Co-op Funeralcare,
2 Bridge Street, Garstang,
Preston, PR3 1YB.
Tel: 01995 602316.
Published in Garstang Courier on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More