TOPPING Anne-Marie
(nee Wareing) Died peacefully in her sleep on 27th February,
aged 62 years.
Beloved wife of Francis Topping, daughter of the late
Frank and Sylvia Wareing and sister of the late Philip.
The funeral service will take place at Lytham Park Crematorium on Thursday 21st March at 11:30am.
Family flowers only please but donations if desired to
'Pets as Therapy'.
'You were always loving
And never stopped caring.'
Sleep peacefully my Darling.
William Houghton Funeral Directors, Chapel Hill, Longridge. Tel: 01772 782291
Published in Garstang Courier on Mar. 13, 2019
