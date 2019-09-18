Resources More Obituaries for Ann Kinnear Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Ann Kinnear

Notice Kinnear Ann David and Rachel would like to thank family, friends and neighbours for the many cards of sympathy, kind words and support received over this sad time.

We would like to extend

our gratitude for the

generous donations to

St. Catherine's Hospice.

Special thanks to the medical teams that supported Ann;

Dr Miller and Dr Prosser of

Berry Lane Medical Centre; Mel and Karen from St. Catherine's Hospice and the District Nurses who attended Ann day and night. We deeply appreciate all the care and support you gave us during this distressing time.

Heartfelt thanks to all who attended the funeral service and to Ness Starkey for making it so special. To the New Drop Inn for the excellent catering and sincere thanks to William Houghton Funeral Directors, especially Nick and Sean for the beautiful service. Published in Garstang Courier on Sept. 18, 2019 ‹ Back to today's Notices