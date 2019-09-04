|
|
|
ENGLAND Ann Aged 81 years
Passed away at home on Saturday 31st August surrounded by her loving children,
Sean, Sharron & Stuart.
The much loved grandma of
Daniel & Ross & a friend of many.
Funeral service to be held at Preston Crematorium on Thursday 12th September at 12.15pm. Family flowers only, donations if desired to
The Roy Castle Lung Foundation
via the funeral director.
Robert & Kathryn Caunce, Ascension & Cliff Small Funerals, 5 & 6 Pringle Court, Garstang, PR3 1LN. Tel 01995 605548
Published in Garstang Courier on Sept. 4, 2019