Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ascension Funerals & Memorials inc Cliff Small Funeral Service (Garstang)
5 & 6 Pringle Court, Thomas's Weind
Preston, Lancashire PR3 1LN
01995 605548
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
12:15
Preston Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann England
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann England

Notice Condolences

Ann England Notice
ENGLAND Ann Aged 81 years

Passed away at home on Saturday 31st August surrounded by her loving children,
Sean, Sharron & Stuart.
The much loved grandma of
Daniel & Ross & a friend of many.

Funeral service to be held at Preston Crematorium on Thursday 12th September at 12.15pm. Family flowers only, donations if desired to
The Roy Castle Lung Foundation
via the funeral director.

Robert & Kathryn Caunce, Ascension & Cliff Small Funerals, 5 & 6 Pringle Court, Garstang, PR3 1LN. Tel 01995 605548
Published in Garstang Courier on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ascension Funerals & Memorials inc Cliff Small Funeral Service (Garstang)
Download Now