COX Ann Christina
(nee Hutchinson) Passed away peacefully at Alston View on Wednesday 30th October, aged 73 years.
Beloved wife of the late Brian, loving mum of Janine and Louise and a dear nana, great nana,
sister and friend.
'Eternal Rest Give unto her O 'Lord'
Requiem Mass and interment will take place at St. Wilfrid's, Longridge on Tuesday
12th November at 10.00am.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
' Multiple Sclerosis Society'
William Houghton Funeral Directors, Chapel Hill, Longridge. Tel 01772 782291
Published in Garstang Courier on Nov. 6, 2019