WORTHINGTON Angela Violet After a short illness,
peacefully in hospital,
aged 73 years.
Dearly beloved wife of Marcus,
much loved mother of Simeon, Giles and Russell,
dear mother-in-law of
Catherine, Lizzie and Jenny,
loving grandma of Evelyn, Cicely, Reggie, Kai, Emily and William,
Funeral service will take place at
St Marks Church, Dolphinholme on
Tuesday 3rd December at 11:30am,
Family flowers only by request please but the family are gratefully
receiving donations for
St Johns Hospice.
Further enquiries please to:
Dimonds Funeral Care
2 Bridge Street, Garstang,
Preston, PR3 1YB
Tel:01995 602316
Published in Garstang Courier on Nov. 27, 2019