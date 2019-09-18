Resources More Obituaries for Alison Lowcock Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Alison Lowcock

Notice LOWCOCK Alison Jane Alison's family would like to

thank everyone for their kind messages of sympathy, cards, flowers and donations to

Rosemere Cancer Foundation and Longridge Community Hospital.

Thank you to Canon H. Doyle

for the lovely service and to everyone who attended.

Grateful thanks to

Dr. Lindsey Taylor and colleagues at Stonebridge Surgery,

Longridge District Nurses

and all her carers from

Alston Lodge for everything they've done throughout

Alison's illness.

Special thanks to the nursing team at Longridge Community Hospital for the care and compassion shown towards both Alison

and ourselves during

her final few weeks.

Finally, thanks to Calvin and Alex and team at the Alston Arms

for their hospitality and

Martin's for their dignified

funeral arrangements.

(she would have loved the horses).

We hold you close within our hearts and there you shall remain, to walk with us

throughout our lives,

