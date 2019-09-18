|
|
|
LOWCOCK Alison Jane Alison's family would like to
thank everyone for their kind messages of sympathy, cards, flowers and donations to
Rosemere Cancer Foundation and Longridge Community Hospital.
Thank you to Canon H. Doyle
for the lovely service and to everyone who attended.
Grateful thanks to
Dr. Lindsey Taylor and colleagues at Stonebridge Surgery,
Longridge District Nurses
and all her carers from
Alston Lodge for everything they've done throughout
Alison's illness.
Special thanks to the nursing team at Longridge Community Hospital for the care and compassion shown towards both Alison
and ourselves during
her final few weeks.
Finally, thanks to Calvin and Alex and team at the Alston Arms
for their hospitality and
Martin's for their dignified
funeral arrangements.
(she would have loved the horses).
We hold you close within our hearts and there you shall remain, to walk with us
throughout our lives,
until we meet again.
Published in Garstang Courier on Sept. 18, 2019